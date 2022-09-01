Blodgett Canyon overlook trail hikes through 2000 fire scar

As fires flare up across the state, a hike up the Blodgett Overlook Trail provides an introduction to a post-fire forest.

Burned in 2000, the area just west of Hamilton in the Bitterroot Mountains has experienced significant regrowth.

“A burned forest is far more than dead trees,” an informational sign notes. “It is a complex and fascinating ecosystem that wildlife depends on for its survival. Fire creates new habitats for wildlife, recycles nutrients, and is very important to the ecology of the forest.”

The 1.5-mile trail through the Bitterroot National Forest to the canyon overlook traverses through wildflowers, new pine tree growth and vines of wild clematis climbing up bushes.

The area was designated an Important Bird Area by Audubon, which cited species such as Lewis’ woodpeckers, Williamson’s sapsuckers and olive-sided flycatchers for its rationale.

The trail climbs quickly as it winds up the mountainside, gaining just over 500 feet. At its conclusion, views into Blodgett Canyon’s rocky cliffs stretch to the west from an outcrop, while scenes of the pastoral Bitterroot Valley and Sapphire Mountains spread to the east.

This is a great place to watch the light play across the canyon walls at sunrise and sunset.

To get there, drive west on Hamilton’s Main Street across the Bitterroot River and turn right onto Ricketts Road. A half-mile later turn left onto Blodgett Camp Road for a four-mile winding drive to the parking area along Canyon Creek.