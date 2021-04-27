Board approves extending lease for Hell Creek State Park

“Based on the evaluation of the proposals submitted, FWP was chosen,” said Darin McMurry, operation project manager for the Corps in Fort Peck. The Corps then offered the state a 10-year lease.

“We negotiated down to two years with the one year extensions,” said Hank Worsech, FWP director. “That doesn’t mean that we can’t move (away from) this as soon as possible, and that is what our intention is.”

Misty Kuhl, director of the Montana Department of Indian Affairs, said she had spent “countless hours” working with FWP employees in the past months to craft a solution.

“The Corps has made it clear that if FWP does not take over the lease it would not automatically be turned over to the tribe,” she said, which could result in the park being temporarily shut down. “In my opinion, this is the best plan.”

McMurry explained the lease offered by the Corps was for a nonprofit. The Little Shell made their bid as a profitable enterprise, which is a different lease. “So if FWP steps back from this agreement … it doesn’t go to the Little Shell Tribe.”

Details

Moe questioned why if discussions had been going on for months that the parks board wasn’t kept abreast of what was going on.