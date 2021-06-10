Boating facilities launched at Bighorn Canyon NRA

It has taken awhile, due to low water levels, but more facilities are now available for boaters at Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area.

Launch levels at Horseshoe Bend have reached. Marinas at Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh are open.

Ok-A-Beh Marina features pontoon rentals and a small store. Troubles with the fuel system have delayed its operation, but the National Park Service hoped to have it working by the weekend. The Horseshoe Bend Marina offers food, nonmotorized rentals and boat rentals.

Boat tours will occur daily starting June 15. For more information call Hidden Treasure Charters at 307-899-1401 or log on to the company's website at hiddentreasurecharters.com.

All docks are in at Barry’s Landing, Horseshoe Bend and Ok-A-Beh. The floating comfort station has been placed in Devil Canyon. The park is waiting for water levels to rise in Black Canyon so the docks and floating comfort station can be safely installed. The Dayboard 9 boat-in camping site will be closed this summer due to black bear activity in the area. A bear frequenting the area showed some signs of aggression last year. Numerous sightings of the bear and her cub this year require the park to evaluate the situation in an effort to avoid any people and bear conflicts.

For current lake conditions or help planning a visit, call the Cal S. Taggart Bighorn Canyon Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0