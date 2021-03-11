Bozeman angler's smallmouth bass catch a new state record

The fishing was so good that Theron Thompson, his father Jim Thompson and buddy Nate Peressini didn’t want to stop, even though they unknowingly had the next state record smallmouth bass in their boat’s livewell.

Theron Thompson boated the beastly bass at about 8 or 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, the third day spent fishing different spots on the southwestern side of Fort Peck Reservoir.

Peressini had a scale on his boat that weighed Thompson’s fish at 7 pounds, 10 ounces. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rangers visited the anglers on the water but didn’t seem too excited and also didn’t know the weight of the existing state record.

Realizing the fish was big but unable to get cell service to check the weight of the current state record smallmouth, they kept fishing until about 5 p.m.

“Maybe we should have left the lake earlier,” Thompson said upon reflection.

Realization

Instead, on the drive back to their friend’s house in Jordan, Thompson finally got cell service and discovered that the bass sloshing around in their trailered boat could challenge the state record.

A mad dash ensued.