Work is underway on one of Bozeman’s most popular routes in its Main Street to the Mountains trail system.

Last January, the Gallatin Valley Land Trust purchased 12 acres at the southern end of Burke Park/Peets Hill. Situated on the east side of downtown, the park stretches across 41 acres as it parallels Bozeman Creek, providing bird’s-eye views of Bozeman and surrounding mountains. When combined with the community’s other routes, the entire trail system provides 100 miles of paved, dirt and gravel paths.

Right now two new overlooks and “all abilities” trail improvements are being constructed on the new parcel by Bozeman Parks & Recreation. A spur trail through the new property will connect Peets Hill to Kagy Boulevard and the rest of the Main Street to the Mountains Trail system, which continues on toward the foothills via the 4-mile-long Painted Hills trail. At the end of Painted Hills is the 4-mile-long Triple Tree Loop which climbs about 900 feet uphill between Limestone and Nichols creeks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to take this important next step for Peets Hill,” said Mitch Overton, Bozeman Parks & Recreation director, in a statement. “Through an incredible partnership with GVLT and most importantly, the generosity of our community, we’re now able to create new trails, add fencing and trail signage, and establish three scenic overlooks. This park has a special place in our community’s heart, and this project is going to make it even better.”

The land was purchased with the help of more than 700 donors, GVLT said in a statement, with the ownership then transferred to the city.

For more information or to see a map of the trail system, log on to gvlt.org.