Bozeman nonprofit nears goal of purchasing remote ranch as April 30 deadline looms

That dovetails with Martin’s vision of the ranch in Crosscut’s hands. He said groups like Eagle Mount or Warriors and Quiet Waters could benefit from the beauty and solitude at Trapper Cabin.

“It’s that sort of place where you can really heal,” he said.

History

Trapper Cabin Ranch is located about 13 miles west of Highway 191 and Yellowstone National Park down a dirt road. Originally granted to the Northern Pacific Railroad by the U.S. government, the property was sold in 1910 after being logged. Tom Lincoln, a local trapper, purchased the land. The cabin he built still exists on the property.

In 1940 Dr. Caroline McGill, a co-founder of the Museum of the Rockies and the first pathologist for the state of Montana, bought the ranch.

Martin found the parcel when he was attending Montana State University in 1965 and talked his parents, Robert and Virginia Martin, into buying the land. His family built 29 horseback and hiking trails across the section where the lowest elevation is 7,500 feet.