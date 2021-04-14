Bozeman nonprofit nears goal of purchasing remote ranch as April 30 deadline looms

A remote ranch next door to the Lee Metcalf Wilderness south of Big Sky is being offered for sale to a Bozeman-based nonprofit, but the $2.9 million purchase price has to be raised by April 30.
“This is such a passion project,” said Jen Beaston, executive director of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “I’ve been working 15 hours a day, but it’s worth it.”
Beaston was approached in mid-February by one of the family members who own the Trapper Cabin Ranch, a 640-acre spread at the end of the Taylor Fork Road. The family compound includes three log homes, a manager’s cabin, barn and an off-grid power plant. The land had been offered to a deep-pocketed investor when it was listed for $15 million.
The buyer wanted an “authentic piece of Montana,” according to Sandy Martin, whose parents bought the property in the 1960s. “But once he got up there it was a little too authentic.”
So the Martin family agreed to donate a large chunk of the list price in hopes that Crosscut could raise the money.
As of Wednesday, the nonprofit was $200,000 shy of its goal, Beaston said.
“It’s been extraordinary the community support,” she added.
Crosscut
Crosscut was born in 2017 as an outgrowth of the Bridger Biathlon Club. In 2014 the club made a $7 million bid to purchase the 276-acre Bohart Ranch Cross Country Ski Center and 259-acre Crosscut Ranch in Bridger Canyon.
The goal was to create a world-class Nordic ski area. That vision then expanded to creation of a year-round recreation, sports training and educational facility built around a large main lodge.
Although the lands in Bridger Canyon and Gallatin Canyon would be separated by 80 miles, Beaston said the Trapper Canyon Ranch still fits into the group’s vision and mission statement. That vision has always been to empower and connect people to nature, she said.
While Crosscut lends itself to a quick after work or weekend visit by Bozeman-area recreationists — including a ski education program for 2,500 children that combines ecology and history of indigenous people — Trapper Cabin would be a more immersive experience, Beaston said.
To that end, she said the next year — should the sale be finalized – will be spent talking with other nonprofits about utilizing Trapper Cabin Ranch as a base camp for retreats. Year-round programming could include outdoor education for youth, veterans, the disabled and at-risk youth.
The new property could also allow some of Crosscut’s winter employees a place to work through the summer.
That dovetails with Martin’s vision of the ranch in Crosscut’s hands. He said groups like Eagle Mount or Warriors and Quiet Waters could benefit from the beauty and solitude at Trapper Cabin.
“It’s that sort of place where you can really heal,” he said.
History
Trapper Cabin Ranch is located about 13 miles west of Highway 191 and Yellowstone National Park down a dirt road. Originally granted to the Northern Pacific Railroad by the U.S. government, the property was sold in 1910 after being logged. Tom Lincoln, a local trapper, purchased the land. The cabin he built still exists on the property.
In 1940 Dr. Caroline McGill, a co-founder of the Museum of the Rockies and the first pathologist for the state of Montana, bought the ranch.
Martin found the parcel when he was attending Montana State University in 1965 and talked his parents, Robert and Virginia Martin, into buying the land. His family built 29 horseback and hiking trails across the section where the lowest elevation is 7,500 feet.
In 2001, nearby private parcels totaling 3,250 acres were purchased by the Trust for Public Land until the federal government could add the land to the Custer Gallatin National Forest with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“It’s a special part of southwest Montana, and we just feel we’ve got to have some good folks that understand the value,” Martin said.
To donate, volunteer, or learn more about Trapper Cabin Ranch, visit www.crosscutmt.org/trappers-cabin-ranch.