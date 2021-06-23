Bozeman Pond Park features children's book walk

BOZEMAN — Research shows that literacy and physical activity are both important for kids. A new, free activity at Bozeman Pond Park — a result of a partnership between Montana State University and the city of Bozeman — allows children to simultaneously read and be active.
The Bozeman Pond Literacy Walk at 700 S. Fowler Ave., (just west of the Gallatin Valley Mall off Huffine Lane) offers a way for kids and their families, caregivers and friends to be active while reading a children’s book.
Permanent, weather-proof displays placed approximately 10 feet apart along a path on the park’s north side each contain a page of a children’s book. Some of the displays also feature artwork from local schoolchildren. Members of the community are invited to visit the path, read the book and enjoy the activity. The displayed book will rotate monthly from roughly mid-April to mid-October each year. The first book is “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister.
To kick off the new activity, hundreds of kindergarten through fifth grade students from Hyalite Elementary School toured the Literacy Walk recently.
Karie Orendorff, assistant professor of health and physical education in the MSU College of Education, Health and Human Development, led the project after partnering with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Literacy Walk is funded by a $5,000 Faculty Excellence Grant from MSU and a matching grant from the city of Bozeman, Orendorff said. The first copies of “The Rainbow Fish” were donated by MSU’s health enhancement major. Orendorff hopes local businesses will donate future books.
As a former health enhancement teacher, Orendorff had long thought an activity like the Bozeman Pond Literacy Walk would be beneficial for kids.
“As an educator, I 100% believe in literacy,” she said. “Reading – and hopefully a love of reading — is one of the most important skills that our children can have. I really believe that reading is the key to any success in education.”
Orendorff noted that numerous research studies have shown that students who are more active retain more information. Studies also show that active students have fewer behavioral problems and better school attendance and that physical activity helps promote brain stimulation.
In addition, Orendorff said, the Literacy Walk’s kickoff event is also a great opportunity for MSU students who plan to pursue careers as teachers to gain a meaningful experience with kids.
“For my (MSU) students this is an opportunity for them to interact with kids,” she said. “It gives them more hands-on time with students, which is what preservice teachers need.”