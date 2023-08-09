This is the sixth in a series of stories about touring the Jefferson Valley.

In 1898, Tom Branham’s violent death made headlines. He was carrying explosives at his mine east of Sheridan when the powder ignited.

“Rudolph Flick, in passing Branham’s place in the evening, found the dead man on the dump with his left hand blown off and his left (side) torn away exposing the heart,” the Madison County Monitor reported. “Branham was fifty-five years of age and prospected in this section for over thirty years.”

One-hundred-and-twenty-five years later, Branham’s name graces 10,000-foot Branham Peaks, and 1,300 feet below, Branham Lakes. The scenic location is about 13 miles east of Sheridan in the Tobacco Root Mountains.

A rough road leads into the high mountain basin in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, which also features a picnic area and free “rustic” campground. The two lakes have been stocked with brook trout that in 2018 averaged 9 inches long, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The lakes are also the jumping-off point for hikers willing to climb about 1,000 feet over 3 miles to reach Thompson Reservoir. FWP’s website reports the lake is fishless. Nearby Gneiss Lake, however, reportedly has a self-sustaining population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Hikers trekking off the Thompson trail to the north will find Bell Lake, which reportedly contains westslope and Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Bell Lake is also the location for some outstanding backcountry skiing and snowboarding, accessible from a yurt owned by Montana Backcountry Ski Guides.

For more details about this and other outings in the Tobacco Roots, John Goering posts a ton of photos and information on the website backcountrypost.com.