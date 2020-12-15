Bridger Bowl announces limited opening on Thursday

Thanks to snow falling over the weekend Bridger Bowl ski area will begin limited operations on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Lifts running will be all the beginner area lifts, Sunnyside, Virginia City and Bridger to Midway. Food and beverage services will be available in the Jim Bridger Lodge and at Deer Park Chalet.

Reservations are required to ski at Bridger this year as the mountain limits access. More information on that can be found online at https://bridgerbowl.com/tickets/reservations/.

In addition, Bridger Bowl will not allow any uphill travel. For more information on how to deal with the new requirements at Bridger, check out their video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGNnZ_Mq5l4&feature=emb_logo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0