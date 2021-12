Bridger Bowl became the second ski area this week to announce that lack of snow will delay its opening day.

The hill northeast of Bozeman alerted riders on Tuesday it hopes that snow coverage on its trails will be good enough to open on Dec. 17. On Monday, Montana Showdown announced it would delay its opening by a week.

Uphill travel is allowed for now, although skiers and snowboarders are advised to stay away from snow making equipment and be aware that hazardous conditions exist.

