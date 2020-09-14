Bridger-Teton National Forest acquires formerly private land

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Wyo. — Forest officials in Wyoming have announced that the Bridger-Teton National Forest increased by 240 acres after formerly private land was transferred to the forest.

The Bridger-Teton, The Conservation Fund and the Jackson Hole Land Trust said last week that the forest received the Loomis Park Ranch, about an hour south of Jackson, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

"It's been a top priority for the forest for a couple of decades," The Conservation Fund state Director Dan Schlager said. "We're really excited to conserve it, to work with all these great partners, and to add that to the Bridger-Teton going forward for generations."

The group purchased the land after it went up for sale in 2016 for about $3 million, officials said. The Bridger-Teton National Forest didn't have the funds, so the Jackson Hole Land Trust held onto ownership until it could gather enough funds.