Brooklyn Botanic Garden of delight

For springtime blooms, it’s hard to beat the Cherry Walk at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

First planted in 1921, the trees offer a sea of scent as well as a pink explosion of blossoms for visitors strolling down the pathways or lounging on the grass. In 1941, Kanzan cherry trees were planted to create the Cherry Esplanade. The trees are named after a Japanese mountain, known for its “stunning” pink blossoms.

The garden is no spring chicken. It was founded in 1897 as a way to preserve an island of nature as New York city quickly expanded. From its original 39 acres it eventually expanded to the current 52 acres.

In addition to the many manicured areas outdoors, such as the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and the Cranford Rose Garden, the garden includes inside micro-climates with desert and tropical plants, along with one room dedicated entirely to bonsai, the miniature trees. In the desert room, I learned that some cactus have ridges on the outside so they can expand like an accordion to take in moisture.

The cost to enter the garden is $18 for adults. Visitors could spend an entire day strolling the grounds.

If the garden isn’t enough, just across the street is Prospect Park. The park is spread across 526 acres and includes a lake, playgrounds, a carousel and sculptures. The roadway inside the park is heavily used by cyclists of all types, including one who blasted AC/DC rock music as he wheeled past.

We visited the park on a Sunday, which coincided with Smorgasburg, a gathering of food trucks of every imaginable variety.

The park is a busy spot, boasting 8 million visitors a year, but there’s lots of room to spread out.

