Brown trout abundance on Madison River near Norris at 20-year low

Brown trout abundance on a stretch of the Madison River near Norris hit a 20-year low of 459 fish per mile in 2021, according to a recently released Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks survey of the river.
“Most concerning was the near lack of brown trout (6 to 11 inches) captured in the Norris section in 2021,” the report noted.
Rainbow trout abundance was 1,414 fish per mile in that same section, which is similar to 2018 but below the 20-year average.
The report comes in the wake of a mid-May fish kill along that stretch of river that mostly affected whitefish.
The decline is the latest bad news for brown trout in southwest Montana where FWP is taking comments on proposals meant to reduce fishing pressure on the species and to protect their spawning grounds as the fishes’ numbers dwindle.
The news also comes as FWP is seeking a way to better understand recreational use of the river. A river-use stamp had been proposed but was rejected.
Last year, the same survey found the number of large brown and rainbow trout in the upper Madison River had declined below 20-year averages.
“In the Pine Butte section, which is the 3.5 miles of river upstream of Lyons Bridge, biologists found an estimated 2,152 rainbow trout per mile, which was similar to 2019 estimates,” FWP reported in a news release. “However, brown trout in that section declined by about 15% from 2019 to 1,367 fish per mile. The abundance of rainbow and brown trout over 11 inches long declined from 2019 estimates.”
In the Varney Bridge section, brown trout numbers remained relatively stable for the fourth year at 1,339 fish per mile. Rainbow trout over 11 inches in the same section were only 250 per mile. The rest of the rainbows in that survey area — more than 2,000 per mile — were year-old fish.
The Madison is one of the most heavily fished rivers in Montana. New rules have been adopted in an attempt to decrease use, but won’t be implemented until 2022.
Still waiting in the wings is a study FWP is conducting using otoliths — fish ear bones — in hopes of discovering what factors may be limiting the growth and survival of trout in the river.
In Hebgen Lake, which captures water from the Madison River just outside Yellowstone National Park, biologists used gill nets to estimate the abundances of trout. “Estimated abundances of both rainbow and brown trout declined in Hebgen Lake in 2020, but they remain near long-term averages of 12.9 brown trout per net and 6.3 rainbow trout per net,” FWP reported.
A creel survey on Hebgen Lake was conducted in March to gather information on angler satisfaction and catch rates to help inform fisheries management. Funding for the work, along with the Madison River and Hebgen Lake fish surveys, comes from NorthWestern Energy’s mitigation fund as part of its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license.