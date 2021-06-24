Brown trout abundance on Madison River near Norris at 20-year low

“In the Pine Butte section, which is the 3.5 miles of river upstream of Lyons Bridge, biologists found an estimated 2,152 rainbow trout per mile, which was similar to 2019 estimates,” FWP reported in a news release. “However, brown trout in that section declined by about 15% from 2019 to 1,367 fish per mile. The abundance of rainbow and brown trout over 11 inches long declined from 2019 estimates.”

In the Varney Bridge section, brown trout numbers remained relatively stable for the fourth year at 1,339 fish per mile. Rainbow trout over 11 inches in the same section were only 250 per mile. The rest of the rainbows in that survey area — more than 2,000 per mile — were year-old fish.

The Madison is one of the most heavily fished rivers in Montana. New rules have been adopted in an attempt to decrease use, but won’t be implemented until 2022.

Still waiting in the wings is a study FWP is conducting using otoliths — fish ear bones — in hopes of discovering what factors may be limiting the growth and survival of trout in the river.