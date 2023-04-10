There will be a buffalo rifle gong match on Sunday, April 16, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

Several shooters are flirting with that elusive perfect score of 40.

The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 200 to 700 yards, six shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed.

The fee is $10, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. with a lunch break midway through the match.

This event is open to the public; spectators are welcome and can try a few shots using competitors' equipment after the match, which usually ends by 2 p.m.

Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Bill Gloor at 406-672-1053.