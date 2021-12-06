 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo rifle match Dec. 19 at Yellowstone Rifle Club

Buffalo rifle match Dec. 19 at Yellowstone Rifle Club

Buffalo rifle match

A buffalo rifle gong match and turkey shoot will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

 Courtesy photo

There will be a buffalo rifle gong match on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 190 to 700 yards, six shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed. 

The fee is $10, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. with a lunch break midway through the match.

This event is open to the public; spectators are welcome and can try a few shots using competitors' equipment after the match, which usually ends by 2 p.m.

Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Ron Vanden Brink at 669-3200.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News