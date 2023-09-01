Reports of bully goats roaming the Beartooth Mountains has prompted concerns regarding hiker safety.

“We have not had reports about the Beartooth bully billys, but it is a known behavior for mountain goats,” said Marna Daley, Custer Gallatin National Forest public affairs officer. “They can become aggressive and don’t show the same level of fear as most other wildlife.”

Mountain goats can become habituated to humans where they frequently interact. Although goats may look cute and fuzzy, they have been known to attack, gore and even kill people.

Mature male goats, called billys, can weigh 300 pounds or more. Females average around 150 pounds. Both sexes have horns. The females’ horns curve less and are thinner.

Mountain goats are commonly seen in the Beartooths, from along the scenic highway to Cooke City, to remote areas like Aero Lake and the Froze To Death Plateau near Granite Peak. The animals are often attracted to humans by the urine they leave behind, since it is a source of salt.

Here are some tips from the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks should you encounter a curious, cute or aggressive mountain goat.

• Respect their space and presence: Keep your distance. Yield to goats on trails. If approached, make noise and waive your arms or other items.

• Don’t feed the goats, or any other wildlife: Mountain goats will associate humans with food resulting in their dependence on you.

• Don’t urinate on or near the trail. Use the facilities provided in campgrounds. Goat habitat is generally sodium deficient, and they will search out any available source of salt. To discourage goats from getting too close to people while they urinate, consider having a buddy deter any goats by shouting, throwing rocks, etc.

• Control pets at all time: Dogs can agitate mountain goats on trails and in camps. Keep pets in your tent at night, as goats are often active after dark.

• Bear spray can be used as a last resort if a mountain goat becomes aggressive.