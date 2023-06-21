With rainfall continuing at an above-normal pace the Bureau of Reclamation has decided to once again increase releases from Yellowtail Dam into the Bighorn River.

According to Natural Resources Conservation Service data, as of June 19, the southern Montana and northern Wyoming region received 5.29 inches of rain, which is 193% of the average total of 2.74 inches for the entire month of June. In response, releases out of Yellowtail Dam are scheduled to increase from 13,000 cubic feet per second to 15,000 cfs.

The estimated safe channel capacity below Yellowtail Dam is 20,000 cfs, however inundation of low-lying areas adjacent to the river could occur. The last time releases to the Bighorn River were this high was during June 2011. Rain throughout the basin is expected to continue for the next several days and additional increases may be necessary, the Bureau of Reclamation noted.

“Visitors to the Bighorn River should be mindful of fast-moving and cold water that can pose a potential danger to people recreating in the area,” said Montana Area Manager Ryan Newman. "Please follow water safety recommendations like wearing a life jacket and never swimming alone. While we understand increased flows may be a challenge to people who live adjacent to the river or are participating in recreation activities, we must emphasize the importance of managing reservoir operations for flood control and safety.”

High water releases in 2011 caused flooding and erosion for downstream landowners.

For more information about potential boat ramp closures, anglers should call the National Park Service at 406-666-9961.

Reclamation will continue to release updated information concerning flow rates as they are evaluated and changed. For more information about Yellowtail Dam water supply and projected operations visit https://www.usbr.gov/gp/lakes_reservoirs/wareprts/main_menu.html.