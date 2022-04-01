Cabins proposed at Tongue River Reservoir, Cooney state parks

Construction of small rental cabins at Cooney Reservoir and Tongue River Reservoir state parks is being proposed by Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation.

At Tongue River in Bighorn County, FWP would like to add up to five rental cabins and a day use area. At Cooney Reservoir State Park in Carbon County, FWP wants to add up to eight guest cabins and a day use area.

A draft environmental assessment is available for public comment through April 20 on FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov. Click on News & Public Notices, then Public Notices.

If approved, construction on the projects would begin in summer or fall of 2022, and the initial phase would be complete in the fall or by spring 2023. The plan calls for building three cabins at Tongue River Reservoir and two cabins at Cooney, but more cabins and day use areas would be added later as funds become available.

At both sites, cabin views would overlook the reservoir. The preferred cabin floorplan is a 14-by-17-foot, two-room model with porch that will sleep up to six with no kitchen. A vault restroom would be included to serve cabin users at both sites.

The estimated cost is $420,000, which would include the buildings, picnic tables and fire rings, as well as any dirt work to level the sites. At Tongue River, solar panels would be installed for electricity and propane for heat.

Currently only tent and RV camping is available at both parks. Adding cabins would meet recreational demand for alternative lodging, bring in revenue and improve ADA accessibility.

The preferred locations for cabins at Tongue River Reservoir include the leased area south of Gooseneck Bay or between the campground of Pee Wee South and Pee Wee north near the shoreline. Potable water is one mile away in a campground.

At Cooney Reservoir State Park, possible sites for cabins in the Red Lodge Campground are on a bench adjacent to the Red Lodge entrance road and south of the south loop road adjacent to improved campsites. Cooney site excavation would exclude extension of existing water lines for a hydrant and extension of existing electrical service.

If rentals are available during peak season and ice fishing, it is projected the cabins could generate enough revenue to pay for themselves in five to six years.

Written public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., April 20, and can be mailed or emailed to: Brian Burky, FWP Region 7 Recreation Manager, Box 1630, Miles City, MT, 59301 or Brian.Burky@mt.gov. Mike Ruggles, FWP Region 5 Supervisor, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings, MT 59105, fwpregion5pc@mt.gov.

