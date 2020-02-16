Caldera chronicles: Aerial photos highlight Yellowstone changes

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from R. Greg Vaughan, U.S. Geological Survey research scientist, and Brett Carr, U.S. Geological Survey Mendenhall postdoctoral fellow.

Yellowstone's thermal areas are some of the most dynamic landscapes in the park, with frequent changes in not just activity, but also in shape and size. How can such changes be monitored given the large number and vast expanses of thermal areas in Yellowstone? It turns out that a digital camera and a view from the sky can do the trick.

Like most animals, humans have two eyes, which we use together to sense information about our surroundings. Because our eyes are located at different places on our heads, each eye sees objects from a slightly different point of view, resulting in two slightly different images. Our brains quickly process those two images into one. This binocular vision gives us the ability to perceive the depth and three-dimensional structure of the world around us.