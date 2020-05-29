Caldera chronicles: Aftershocks? Swarm? What is the difference, and what do they mean?

Swarms of earthquakes are a little bit different. In a swarm there is no main shock — no big earthquake that starts off a sequence. Instead, the earthquakes occur at rates and with magnitudes that don’t obey any of the “rules” that aftershock sequences follow. Swarms can last for hours, days, or months. One of the largest and longest earthquake swarms in Yellowstone was the 2017 Maple Creek sequence. It lasted for about three months and included about 2,400 located earthquakes, although many more occurred but were too small to be located. Swarms can also slow down dramatically, stay at low levels, then intensify at a later date. For example, the Maple Creek swarm seemingly quit in late 2017 but there was a renewed burst of activity in early 2018.

In Yellowstone, swarms are very common and account for about 40-50% of all the seismicity in the region.

Swarms are often associated with fluid movement. Many Yellowstone swarms might be associated with water, especially lubricating the many faults in the region. At volcanoes that are active and getting ready to erupt, swarms can be a sign of magma moving in the subsurface. The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, for example, was preceded by weeks of earthquake swarm activity.