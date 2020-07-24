Caldera chronicles: Aging Yellowstone's geysers no easy task

In a recent study, scientists attempted to determine the age of geysers using radiocarbon dating. Sinter samples were collected from Castle and Giant Geysers in the Upper Geyser Basin, near Old Faithful. The sinter was then dissolved in the laboratory, and the organic material residue was extracted for dating.

Concentrations of the three carbon isotopes were measured using an Accelerator Mass Spectrometer, which can measure extremely low concentrations of isotopes very precisely. However, lab results were surprising and unexpected. The 14C ages calculated for the samples did not coincide with their stratigraphic position in the geyser structure. Some of the oldest 14C ages were found at the top of the cone where sinter formed most recently, and young 14C ages were found in layers at the base of the geyser, where deposits are likely to be oldest.

What might cause this unexpected result?

Organic material that is trapped in the sinter comes either from material blown in by the wind, such as pollen or needles from nearby trees, or from microbial mats (thermophiles) that grow on the sinter. These microbes incorporate carbon not only from the atmosphere, but also from water erupted from the geysers.