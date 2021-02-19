Caldera chronicles: An update to the Geology of Yellowstone Map

Additionally, updates have been made to the thermal areas and gas samples layers within the thermal features group to incorporate recent data. The data for these map additions were provided by, among others, the University of Utah, U.S. Geological Survey, National Park Service and UNAVCO. This serves as yet another example of collaboration between YVO’s consortium members.

Let’s take a closer look at Yellowstone’s seismic stations, just one of the new layers you can find on the Geology of Yellowstone Map.

The University of Utah operates the Yellowstone Seismic Network to monitor and record earthquake activity throughout the Yellowstone region. The seismic stations layer displays the locations of stations from the YSN, along with several additional stations from seismic networks operated by the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, USGS, and UNAVCO. Clicking on an individual station will bring up information about the seismic network and operator along with links to the live seismogram and details about instrumentation. There is a wealth of information contained in these map popup links for those who want to learn more about the stations and instruments that record seismicity in Yellowstone.