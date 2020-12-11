Caldera chronicles: Earthquake swarm located beneath Yellowstone Lake

The 2008 swarm is notable in that the seismicity slowly migrated north over time at about 1 kilometer a day. In addition, there was recorded surface deformation at nearby GPS stations as the swarm migrated by.

A migrating swarm with accompanying surface deformation is indicative of fluids moving through the shallow crust. As the pressurized fluid moves through the crust it breaks the rocks and displaces them, causing earthquakes and surface deformation. It is hard tell for sure what fluids are moving (water, gas, magma, etc.) given the small amount of total deformation. This remains the only time that GPS stations in Yellowstone have recorded deformation related to an active earthquake swarm.

In comparison, the current swarm is much weaker in terms of total numbers of events and the energy they have released — known as the seismic moment. Unlike the 2008 swarm, the seismicity in this current swarm doesn’t seem to be migrating with time.

However, one interesting aspect of this swarm is that it is occurring directly on the boundary of the Yellowstone Caldera — a fault which formed due to the collapse of the surface during the most recent large explosive eruption 631,000 years ago.