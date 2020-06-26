Caldera chronicles: Gases released from Yellowstone volcano provides clues to Earth's formation

The team found that the mantle beneath Yellowstone retains krypton and xenon "fingerprints" that closely match that of meteorites. But perhaps most importantly, by taking advantage of the characteristics of the xenon, the authors of this study were able to show that noble gases contained within the Yellowstone mantle source have remained isolated deep in the mantle for the majority of Earth's history.

Xenon-129 is unique, as it forms from the radioactive decay of iodine-129, which has a very short half-life. This means that after the first 100 million years of Earth's history, all of the iodine-129 had transformed to xenon-129, and the amount of xenon-129 was locked in place. The authors showed that the amount of xenon-129 in the Yellowstone mantle source is different from other volcanoes that sample the mantle closer to the Earth's surface, and therefore mixing between the deep mantle and material arriving late on the Earth's surface must have been limited. This study therefore suggests that the Earth kept its volatile elements despite its violent upbringing, and that a "lucky" late delivery of comets and asteroids may not be required to explain the origin of life.