Caldera chronicles: Geyser deposits reveal insights to growth, age and environment

As the sinter transitions from amorphous opal-A into its crystalline polymorphs, water is squeezed out of the mineral's crystal structure. So by the time sinter becomes fully quartz, its water content decreases to almost 0%.

Another important aspect of the formation of silica sinter is the interaction between the precipitating SiO2 and the microbial mats that grow on these hydrothermal deposits. The microbial mats can be seen as colorful layers of organic material often coating the sinter. The microbial communities actually promote sinter deposition from groundwater that reaches the surface. As silica is constantly being deposited on the mats, the microbial mats eventually become silicified and can eventually form up to 50% of the sinter's volume.

Understanding the mineralogy of sinter, and how and why it changes with time, is important for a variety of reasons. For one, since the maturation from opal-A to quartz has been studied and documented at various geysers around the world, mineralogy can provide relative ages for the deposits, which improves our ability to interpret geyser growth over time.