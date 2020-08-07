Caldera chronicles: Glacial lakes created Yellowstone's Hayden Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Mike Poland, geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey and scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

While Old Faithful might be the most visited individual site and the most famous hydrothermal feature in Yellowstone National Park, no less famous a locale is Hayden Valley, situated between the north shore of Yellowstone Lake and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

The valley is home to an incredible diversity of animal life, including bears, wolves, and huge herds of bison that graze on the tall grasses and rest on the banks of the meandering Yellowstone River.

The valley, named for Ferdinand V. Hayden, who led an expedition to the region in 1871, seems an oddity in Yellowstone. While much of the park is occupied by forests of sturdy lodgepole pine trees, Hayden Valley is nearly devoid of trees except for a few isolated “islands” here and there. This condition reflects the geology of the valley.