Caldera chronicles: GPS monitors modernized in Yellowstone to track volcano''s deformation

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Brendan Hodge and Tim Dittmann, from the Eastern Region Network of the Americas Operations group at UNAVCO.

As has been discussed in previous Caldera Chronicles, UNAVCO, Inc. operates borehole strain, borehole seismic, and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems, like GPS) networks within and around Yellowstone National Park as a subset of the hemispherical-scale Network of the Americas (NOTA), a part of the National Science Foundation’s Geodetic Facility for the Advancement of Geoscience (NSF-GAGE). Collectively, we refer to these instrument types as the geodetic network, since geodesy is the study of the shape and gravity field of the Earth. Today we will highlight GNSS infrastructure and data from the Yellowstone region — data that are used by geophysical researchers worldwide as well as for monitoring by the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.