Caldera chronicles: How big was that earthquake?

In a logarithmic scale, magnitudes separated by 1 on the scale are 10 times different in their amplitude — a magnitude-4 earthquake is 10 times larger in amplitude than a magnitude 3, for instance. But Richter reversed the direction such that larger magnitudes indicated larger earthquakes (whereas in astronomy, smaller magnitudes indicate brighter stars).

The Richter scale was an important development, but there were problems. First of all, the scale saturates for the largest earthquakes — that is, the scale is unable to accurately distinguish between an earthquake of magnitude about 7.0 and one that is in fact much larger.

The other problem is that geology varies among different regions, meaning that the rocks may absorb differing amounts of energy between the earthquake source and the seismic station where the earthquake is recorded. Because of this variability, the method for determining Richter magnitudes usually must be modified for use in regions outside Southern California.

To solve these problems scientists developed a new magnitude scale called moment magnitude, sometimes written Mw. Unlike the Richter scale, moment magnitude is based on a physical quantity of the earthquake source, the seismic moment, which represents the average fault slip multiplied by the area over which the slip occurs, and by the stiffness of the surrounding rocks.