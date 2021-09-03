Related to this story

Caldera chronicles: Earthquake swarm located beneath Yellowstone Lake
Montana Untamed

Caldera chronicles: Earthquake swarm located beneath Yellowstone Lake

Have you noticed there has been an increase in the number of earthquakes happening in Yellowstone National Park over the last week? This is because there is an active earthquake swarm occurring beneath Yellowstone Lake. Although it looks impressive, it pales in comparison to past sequences, including the 2008–2009 Yellowstone Lake swarm.