Caldera chronicles: How GPS stations monitor Yellowstone's small movements

Part of the increased accuracy of this setup comes from the simple fact that the station is, well, stationary. The error bars on your position (like plus-or-minus 10 feet with a handheld GPS) are caused by several factors, including atmospheric conditions that refract the satellite signal, delaying its arrival at your antenna. By averaging many position measurements over time, however, the error bars are progressively reduced. Using multiple navigation satellite constellations speeds this process up, since there are more satellite signals to use at a time.

The data can also be processed to improve accuracy. For example, tiny corrections to the synchronization of the clocks onboard the satellites and to the satellites’ exact orbits can tighten position calculations. The satellite signal includes the time it was sent and the satellite’s expected position at that moment. Because distance from the satellite is calculated based on the time it took the signal — traveling at the speed of light — to reach your antenna, just a single nanosecond difference between the satellite clocks and ground clocks can throw your estimated position off by about 30 centimeters (or 1 foot). Adjusting any such clock mismatches can remove those errors. And the same is true for corrections that account for atmospheric water vapor and ionospheric effects on the signal.