Caldera chronicles: Hydrothermal explosions hidden beneath Yellowstone Lake’s serene waters

This fining-upward sequence is interpreted as the hydrothermal explosion breccia from Elliott’s Crater, based on the deposit’s distinct hydrothermal chemical signature and physical properties relative to other lake sediments, as well as its distinct hydrothermally altered rock composition and age. Material from the explosion deposit is extensively altered, indicating that pervasive hydrothermal activity occurred at this site prior to the explosion.

Swath bathymetric image of the Elliott’s Crater explosion crater in Yellowstone Lake

The age of the Elliott’s Crater explosion event originally was estimated to be 8,000 years based on assumed northern lake sedimentation rates (1 meter per 1,000 years) and thickness of deposits in the crater from seismic reflection profiles. In the sediment cores, stratigraphic position combined with new radiocarbon ages also support an age close to 8,000 years.

Composition, mineralogy, thickness, and distribution of the Elliott’s Crater explosion deposit prove that it originated at Elliott’s Crater, and physical sorting of the deposit indicates the explosion was deposited in water. This, plus studies of terraces north of the lake, indicate the explosion occurred under water at a depth of about 20 meters.