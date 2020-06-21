Caldera chronicles: Jim Bridger was Yellowstone’s spinner of tall tales

So how did Bridger ever find any food in the Yellowstone wilderness? He had an answer for that too. According to Bridger, there existed a lake of cool, trout-filled waters capped by a layer of hot water introduced from a nearby hot spring. When he needed a quick meal, Bridger would catch a trout and reel it in slowly, allowing time for it to cook as it passed through the overlying hot water. This actually may not be far off from the truth, as there are many areas in the park today where thermal features and trout-filled waters exist in close proximity.

Bridger would also tell of his favorite camping spot in Yellowstone, which was within sight of a great “flat-faced mountain.” The mountain was so far away that, according to Bridger, the echo from any sound in camp did not return for six hours. Every night before bed Bridger would yell out “time to get up” in the direction of the mountain and sure enough his voice would return to him in the early morning just when he needed to start the day.