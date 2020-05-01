Caldera chronicles: Ken Pierce helped unraveled Yellowstone's geologic complexities

Ken's questioning of why areas covered by Bull Lake Glaciation differed from those of Pinedale Glaciation, and why Yellowstone is topographically so much higher than its surroundings, led to his pioneering work on the Yellowstone Hotspot. Ken combined recent work on the progression of ages of volcanism becoming younger from southwest Idaho along the Snake River Plain northeastward to Yellowstone with his meticulous mapping of faulting and topographic uplift likewise becoming younger to the northeast — this was the basis for understanding Yellowstone's origin as a hotspot.

Ken's focus on the track of the hotspot and on changes in the Yellowstone landscape led to his work on "heavy breathing" of Yellowstone Caldera — recurring episodes of uplift and subsidence. Sediment cores and stratigraphic sections along the Yellowstone River revealed gravels deposited about 2,850 years ago and evidence of high erosive power. Ken and his coworkers deduced the river then was flowing much more vigorously than today, which they attributed to a period of profound uplift of its source area in Yellowstone Caldera. Further study revealed changes in shoreline levels north of Yellowstone Lake related to uplift and subsidence of the caldera over the past 14,000 years.