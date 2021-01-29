Caldera chronicles: Laboratory experiments help explain what happens when hot rocks, water and gas interact in Yellowstone’s hydrothermal system

Some of the questions that the experiments tried to address include: At what temperatures and pressures do groundwater and rhyolite react to generate the chemical compositions of Yellowstone’s hot waters? What are the alteration minerals that form when groundwater and rhyolite react at different temperatures? What are the causes for water chemistry variations between different thermal areas? What is the effect of CO2 gas derived from magma on the chemical reactions?

To conduct the experiments, small fragments of rhyolite glass (obsidian) and water were inserted into gold bags, which are chemically inert and therefore will not react with the water or rock, and then sealed. Tests were then carried out at temperatures ranging from 150 to 350 degrees Celsius (about 300 to 660 degrees Fahrenheit) for approximately 90 days. In one experiment carbon dioxide (CO2) gas was added to the water. At the end of each experiment the gold bag was quickly cooled (quenched) to room temperature, and the reacted waters and rhyolite were recovered. Different types of chemical analyses were performed on the experimental products.