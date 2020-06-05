Caldera chronicles: New interactive map highlights Yellowstone’s geology

The Geology of Yellowstone Map contains nearly 100 distinct layers that users can toggle on and off to show and hide. Many of the map layers, including several bedrock and surficial geologic maps that cover the entire park, were published by the U.S. Geological Survey and National Park Service. Users will also find layers depicting Yellowstone’s thermal features, water resources, topography, geologic hazards, and basic orientation information.

So where do I find this map, and how do I use it? Access the map through the direct link or via the interactive maps panel on the WSGS homepage. An initial welcome screen will walk you through some of the map functions, and after that you’re free to explore.

Users can interactively pan and zoom to areas of interest on the map, search for specific locations in the search bar, and open attribute tables to view the data in tabular form. Clicking on a feature leads to a pop-up window with more information. Menus on the map provide an explanation of each layer and a web link to the original data source. This is helpful for users who want more information or would like to download the data for themselves.