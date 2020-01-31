Caldera chronicles: New Zealand explosion a lesson for Yellowstone visitors

White Island has erupted many times in recent history, with very frequent eruptions from 1976-2000. A major eruption formed a new crater in 2000, and small eruptions occurred in 2012, 2013 and 2016. The volcano had been showing signs of unrest for several weeks before the Dec. 9 explosion. In October, seismic tremors and sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emission rates were at their highest levels since 2016, indicating an increased likelihood of an eruption. On Nov. 18, GeoNet raised the Volcanic Alert Level to 2, indicating "moderate to heightened volcanic unrest."

White Island is privately owned, and private tour operators set policies on whether to visit the island. Although the elevated GeoNet alert level indicated there was a heightened potential for eruption hazards, the island remained open for visitation.

This is sadly not the only example of a recent fatal hydrothermal blast. In 2014, over 60 hikers were killed when Japan's Mount Ontake experienced a small hydrothermal explosion. These hazardous events are challenging to forecast because they occur due to subtle changes in a volcano's hydrothermal system. The processes preceding the explosions are typically localized in areas that are much smaller than the spacing between monitoring instruments.