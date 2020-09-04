Caldera chronicles: Old Faithful changed by earthquakes, weather

In 1864, a gold prospector named George Harvey Bacon reportedly traveled through the area with Native Americans and, according to one of his descendants, “spoke of a geyser which was regular in its eruptions and [which] later was called Old Faithful.” A mountaineer also reportedly first witnessed the geyser in 1864 and reported that, to his knowledge, it had not missed an eruption between that year and the time he was interviewed in 1883.

The first officially documented observations of the geyser came in 1870, with the Washburn-Doane-Langford expedition to the region. The geyser was reportedly named by Nathanial Langford, who noted: “It spouted at regular intervals nine times during our stay, the columns of boiling water being thrown from ninety to one hundred and twenty-five feet at each discharge, which lasted from fifteen to twenty minutes. We gave it the name of "Old Faithful.”

This name was confirmed by Ferdinand V. Hayden, who led the 1871 geological survey that resulted in the establishment of Yellowstone as the world’s first national park in 1872. Of Old Faithful, Hayden wrote: “This geyser was named by Mr. N. P. Langford, and well sustains the reputation given it by the Doane and Washburn expedition of 1870. It has been called the Guardian of the Valley. It is so regular in its operations and they occur so frequently that it has afforded unusual facilities for observation.”