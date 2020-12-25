Caldera chronicles: Scientific drilling in Yellowstone looks beneath the surface

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Andrew Miller and professor Ken Sims, both in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Wyoming.

While Yellowstone’s hydrothermal pools provide insight into the chemical processes happening deep beneath the surface, they don’t allow us direct access to the subsurface. As a result, we only have a two-dimensional view of the system. We can measure the pools’ surface temperature, chemistry, and even their exotic biology, but we have no knowledge of the other parts of the equation, like the water plumbing system and the properties of the hydrothermally altered host rocks. You know some of it plus the rest of it equals all of it, but from surface observations we only know “part of it.” To see “the rest of it” we have to look deeper...