Caldera Chronicles: Southwest could host next U.S. volcanic eruption

This is due, in large part, to the greater hazard these large volcanoes pose to nearby population centers. This means we know relatively little about eruption timing for the majority of U.S. volcanic fields. Even so, the sparse geologic evidence we do know suggests one cinder-cone and lava-flow type eruption every 700 years in a typical volcanic field, meaning that it is more likely there will be an eruption from one of these fields during the next decades than an eruption from most Cascade volcanoes (with the exception of Mount St. Helens — the most active volcano in the Cascade Range by far).

So, what might such an eruption look like? The recent newsworthy eruptions are excellent analogs for scenarios that can occur during the next eruption in the Southwest United States.

In Iceland, red-orange lava is roiling forth from a double-vented spatter cone that feeds a surrounding lava-flow field. Volcanic gases are degrading air quality at and downwind from the eruption site. Fortunately, activity is confined to a low-lying area, which is keeping the flows from advancing very far from the eruption source.