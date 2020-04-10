Caldera chronicles: Strong earthquakes don't cause Yellowstone volcano to erupt

This extension does have implications for volcanism. Because of the stretching, the crust within the Basin and Range is relatively thin, allowing the mantle beneath the Basin and Range to rise, decompress, and melt. If this melt reaches the surface, a volcano forms. An example of this type of volcanism is the Black Rock Desert volcanic field in Utah. More evidence of the higher heat flow in the Basin and Range are the numerous hot springs throughout the region, many of which lie along the bases of mountain ranges where hot water rises along the range-front faults.

Historically, much of the earthquake activity in the Basin and Range has focused on the edges — namely western Nevada, central Utah, western Wyoming and Montana, and central Idaho. This is reflected in the overall long-term seismic hazard maps of the United States. But other areas of the Basin and Range are not immune to strong shaking. For example, on February 21, 2008, a M5.9 earthquake shook the area near Wells, in northeastern Nevada.