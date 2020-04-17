Caldera chronicles: The origin story for the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory

YVO also served as a platform for coordinating improvements to the monitoring networks in the region. A volcano and earthquake monitoring plan for Yellowstone was developed in 2006 to improve scientific understanding of the Yellowstone system and provide monitoring that could anticipate hazardous events before they occurred. In addition, YVO developed a formal plan to guide the response to any noteworthy volcanic, earthquake and hydrothermal events.

Among the needs of the Observatory were to upgrade its seismograph network to modern standards and to add new seismograph stations in areas of the park lacking adequate station density — work that has been completed over the course of the past 15 years.

YVO also facilitated the expansion of GPS monitoring, which was begun by the University of Utah, to include additional stations, as well as borehole strainmeters and tiltmeters that are now collectively operated by UNAVCO.

In cooperation with Yellowstone National Park's geothermal monitoring program, data and interpretations from new stream gages, as well as discrete gas and water samples collected from around the region, allowed YVO to compare a broad range of geological and geophysical phenomena, such as how hydrothermal systems respond to earthquakes.