Caldera chronicles: There are many caldera systems like Yellowstone around the world

The third system is Valles caldera, located in northern New Mexico, near Los Alamos. That caldera formed due to large explosions 1.61 and 1.25 million years ago. Although Valles also experienced numerous lava flow eruptions after caldera formation, just like Yellowstone and Long Valley, it is not particularly active now. There is no significant seismicity and no ground deformation, and only one small hot spring. The most recent eruption occurred about 68,000 years ago.

There are many other caldera systems in the United States, although these are all much older and long extinct. The San Juan mountains of southern Colorado host numerous calderas that were active about 30 million years ago, and of course there is a trail of calderas caused by motion of the North American plate over the Yellowstone hotspot and since buried by younger lava flows, forming the eastern Snake River Plain over the past ~17 million years.

The USA is hardly alone in playing host to caldera systems, though. Calderas can be found in volcanic areas all around the world.