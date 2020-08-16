Caldera chronicles: Tree rings record spikes in magmatic CO2 emissions at Yellowstone

The CO2 discharging from Yellowstone’s thermal areas is distinctive from CO2 typically found in air. The carbon atoms in CO2 emitted as a volcanic gas contain 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making it an isotope, or form, of carbon that we refer to as carbon-12. In contrast, the carbon in CO2 in the air is mostly carbon-12, but some atoms have 8 neutrons — an isotope called carbon-14. Trees growing in areas where magmatic CO2 is discharging take up a mixture of both types of CO2, and the ratio of carbon-14 to carbon-12 atoms in atmospheric CO2 is preserved in tree wood.

Looking at the ratio of carbon isotopes preserved in tree growth rings thus provides a tool for geoscientists to look back in time. By analyzing the carbon from individual tree rings it is possible to determine if there were year-to-year changes in the amount of carbon-14 taken up by that tree. Less carbon-14 indicates greater emissions of magmatic CO2. At Yellowstone a prerequisite to performing this kind of study is locating old trees that can provide a lengthy time line. This can be a challenge given the regularity of forest fires and the harsh growing conditions on the edges of thermal areas.