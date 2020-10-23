Caldera chronicles: Unique Yellowstone lava flow created tool-making obsidian

Using a process called knapping, which involves shaping a piece of obsidian by striking it to flake off material, humans have long used obsidian to make knives and spear points that can be sharper than a modern razor. In fact, obsidian surgical scalpels for use in delicate operations such as eye surgery are still hand-made today using similar flaking techniques.

One of the best examples of obsidian in Yellowstone is the aptly named Obsidian Cliff flow, which erupted around 106,000 years ago just north of Yellowstone caldera. The lava flow’s primary exposure is at Obsidian Cliff, located approximately 13 miles south of Mammoth Hot Springs along the east side of Grand Loop Road.

The exposure at Obsidian Cliff stands 150 to 200 ft above the surrounding ground surface and extends for approximately a half-mile.