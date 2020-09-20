Caldera chronicles: What can Yellowstone’s warm lakes tell us about thermal features?

Currently, there are limited high-resolution data available for searching Yellowstone’s lakes for evidence of unmapped thermal features. In the future, we hope to partner with commercial satellite companies to use their high-resolution satellite data, combined with NASA’s moderate-resolution thermal infrared data, to develop a better understanding of where Yellowstone’s thermal features are located, how they change with time, and how they contribute to the total heat budget of the hydrothermal system.Mapping thermal areas in Yellowstone is a work in progress, not only because some areas are in remote wilderness, but also because changes occur frequently. Groups of thermal features expand and contract, develop and decay, and migrate, all over time scales that range from weeks to months to years. The new thermal area that formed over the past 20 years near Tern Lake is a good example.

Thermal areas are also present beneath lakes in Yellowstone. In fact, one of the hottest thermal areas in the park is beneath Yellowstone Lake! Other lakes also host thermal areas, and by monitoring the lakes, we can get a sense of the activity of these regions. This is because the lakes freeze every winter, except where they are receiving heat from nearshore hot springs or underwater vents.