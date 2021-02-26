Caldera chronicles: What did Yellowstone look like before the hot spot?

Following this time, the western United States was fairly flat, and for millions of years after the Precambrian, vast oceans developed and began producing sedimentary rocks, formed through the deposition of sand, mud, shells and other materials in layer upon layer. As the oceans advanced and retreated over 500 million years (the Paleozoic and Mesozoic eras), limestones, mudstones, sandstones and everything in between were laid down all across the American West.

Yellowstone today has a near complete record of these rocks along the northern and southern boundaries of the park. Plenty of these rocks contain animal and plant fossils from the time of their formation, exhibiting the diversity of life that has always existed in Yellowstone.

This relatively tranquil period of time came to a screeching halt around 80 million years ago with the onset of the “Laramide orogeny.” This period was a time of massive compression and faulting due to subduction of an oceanic plate (called the Farallon plate) along the western boundary of the North American continent. This event forced the metamorphic rocks back up to the surface, through all the sedimentary rock, and formed the majority of the mountain ranges in Wyoming and southwestern Montana that we see today.