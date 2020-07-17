Caldera chronicles: What's the story, Morning Glory?

The convenience of the old road allowed easy access to the spring not only for people, but also their trash. For many decades, visitors regularly threw garbage, coins, and rocks into the hot spring, which earned it the nickname the "garbage can" in the 1950s. The trash settled along the base of the vent, restricting the flow of hot water into the pool.

As the hot water from the vent was slowly blocked, it lowered the overall temperature of the spring. Water temperature is one of the major factors that determines where different species of thermophiles can thrive. Some of these microscopic organisms live in communities of billions of living cells that we collectively refer to as microbial mats. Yellowstone hosts a variety of microbial mats with different colors and textures. In the hottest water temperatures, many thermophilic species cannot survive, and the hot spring appears a clear blue color based on the way that the water absorbs and scatters light.

As water temperatures cool, microbial mats often grow along the edges of hot springs with the orange and yellow hues now seen in Morning Glory Pool. Rangers were so concerned about the human impacts to Morning Glory's color that in the 1970s they partially drained the hot spring and attempted to remove as much trash as possible. But their efforts couldn't reverse the change.

The rare eruption of Ear Spring in 2018 provided a good example of how trash thrown into a hot spring can persist for decades. There is a chance that Morning Glory Pool will not ever appear in its clear blue state again. Time will tell. In the meantime, if you visit the park, never throw any object into a thermal feature. Help us protect these remarkable resources for future visitors to enjoy.

