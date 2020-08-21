Caldera chronicles: Why most geysers and sinter-producing hot springs have alkaline pH

In the first process, reaction between a neutral-pH, sodium-chloride fluid and the rhyolite rocks in the subsurface causes the pH to increase and the fluid to become more alkaline (pH to 8.3) as temperature increases and the reaction progresses. In the second process, which involves the addition of substantial carbon dioxide (CO2) gas derived from the magma, significantly more acidic fluids result with a pH as low as 5.6. But even in this case, reaction with the rhyolite host rocks gradually increases pH to 6.8 at 300 degrees Celsius.

Additional change in pH probably occurs due to pressure decrease and boiling as the fluids approach the surface from depth. Boiling removes the acidic gases from the basic water, which may lead to some additional pH increase in the water. The liberated gases leave the basic water behind and often find their own separate pathways to the surface, where they condense in acidic pools and react with rock to form clays and mudpots. A mudpot is a telltale sign of an acidic system, whereas bluish waters indicate alkaline systems.