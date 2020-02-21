Caldera chronicles: Yellowstone caldera's 'shadow' helps define magma reservoir

This other magma type is called basalt. While rhyolites at Yellowstone are formed in the shallow crust, basalt magmas hail from much deeper parts of the Earth. Basalt magmas are commonly generated in the upper part of the Earth's mantle (below the crust) at depths greater than 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) and are injected into the Earth's crust where they provide the heat necessary to generate Yellowstone's famous rhyolites. Sometimes these basalts are erupted at Yellowstone, but only in very specific places. For example, no basalts are present inside Yellowstone caldera. Instead, basalts associated with Yellowstone caldera are located exclusively around the caldera margins. Most notably, these basalts can be found southwest of the Yellowstone caldera, as well as north of the caldera in the region between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Geyser Basin. A particularly nice place to view one of these basalts is at Sheepeater Cliffs, just south of Mammoth Hot Springs.

So how does any of this relate to Yellowstone having a shadow? The "shadow" at Yellowstone relates to the distribution of basalt and rhyolite magmas. In particular, Yellowstone's "shadow" refers to the fact that there is a complete lack of basalt within the Yellowstone caldera (where only rhyolite is found), but an abundance of basalt surrounding the caldera. The reason for this shadow is that hot rhyolite magma is less dense than basalt magma. Just as your shadow results from you blocking the sun, the magmatic shadow at Yellowstone results from the low-density rhyolite magma reservoir in the shallow crust blocking deep-sourced basalts from reaching the surface. Instead, these basalts are either trapped under the rhyolite magma reservoir or erupt along the outside of this magma reservoir. So, the basalt-free region in the Yellowstone caldera shows the shadow of Yellowstone's shallow rhyolite magma reservoir. It is through seemingly simple observations like this that early geologists at Yellowstone and other volcanic systems recognized the presence of large magma bodies in the shallow crust.