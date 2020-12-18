Caldera chronicles: Yellowstone fossils reveal history before volcano

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Megan Norr, lead physical science technician for the Geology Program at Yellowstone National Park.

Imagine Yellowstone, close to 500 million years ago, when the whole area was submerged by a shallow sea, and life was all about the water. Picture small organisms with armored shells (some the size of your fingernail), swimming, burrowing, and feeding in all depths of that shallow ocean. These animals are known as trilobites — more than 20,000 different species existed, and they have been documented all over the world.

In Yellowstone National Park trilobites were first described by Dr. William Holmes, who was part of the 1878 Hayden Survey to the region. They even have their own mountain and lake in Yellowstone named after them. Trilobites weren’t the only animals swimming around in those ancient seas. Brachiopods, with their lamp like shells, as well as sponges occupied the sea, too.